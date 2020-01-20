I never raised PLUS tolls, says Najib to Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak, in a riposte to finance minister Lim Guan Eng, said tonight toll rates on PLUS highways were never increased during his time in office.

Lim had accused Barisan Nasional critics of “forgeting history” when they criticised the federal government’s recent decision to lower PLUS tolls while extending the concession period.

Najib said PLUS highway toll rates were never increased after 2005.

“We gave a 20% discount from September 2009 till July 2014 via the 1Malaysia Frequent User Toll Rebate programme,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today Lim had hit back at critics saying that the previous administration had never implanted an 18% discount for private vehicles using PLUS highways.

According to Malaysiakini, he also said that while toll concessions were extended, toll rates were never reduced.

But Najib pointed out that his administration had abolished 11 tolls in total, including ones in Sarawak.

“We even demolished the toll booths. Do you understand this Guan Eng?” he said. He gave a reminder that the Pakatan Harapan coalition had promised to do away with tolls in its 2018 election manifesto.



