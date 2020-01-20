Ku Nan hurts knee in fall, corruption trial postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM2 million corruption trial of former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor did not proceed as scheduled today as he has taken medical leave because of a knee injury.

Lawyer Tan Hock Chuan told High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that Tengku Adnan is on a six days’ medical leave from Friday after he injured his right knee in a fall.

Tan asked for a recess today and tomorrow.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim did not object.

Tengku Adnan had been scheduled to be cross-examined by Julia today.

The court then set Feb 18 to 20 and March 4 to 5 for the continuation of the trial.

Tengku Adnan, commonly known as Ku Nan, is accused of receiving RM2 million from Aset Kayamas director Chai Kin Kong, knowing that the businessman’s companies had dealings with the Federal Territories ministry, which was under him at the time.

The court had called for his defence under Section 165 of Penal Code for allegedly obtaining valuables without consideration.

Last week, Tengku Adnan said in his witness statement that the RM2 million from Chai was a “political donation” for the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections in 2016.

He said he did not benefit from the money and that he was already financially comfortable as he was a businessman before joining politics.

Tengku Adnan also said he had asked Chai, whom he had known for over 30 years, to make a contribution to Umno and Barisan Nasional as they needed about RM5 million for the two by-elections.

He denied that he instructed City Hall (DBKL) to follow his suggestion over Chai’s proposal to buy two plots of land to build affordable houses.



