Lynas says meeting commitments to sustainability in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Lynas Malaysia, which operates a rare earths processing plant in Gebeng, Pahang, today said it is meeting its commitments to sustainability in Malaysia.

In a statement, Lynas said it has become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact – one of only 40 companies in Malaysia to have done so.

The Australian company also said it has launched a series of advertisements to inform the community of its achievements.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything Lynas does and the company was built from the ground up as an environmentally responsible producer of rare earths.

“Lynas has formalised its commitment to sustainability through becoming a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and is one of only 40 companies in Malaysia to do so,” it said.

The statement said Lynas Malaysia had made several achievements, including winning Gold Medal CSR rating from EcoVadis and the Best in CSR award from Lang International Corporate Titan, and strict environmental standards and international best practices, including ISO accreditations for environmental management.

In addition, it said it had made a positive contribution to the local communities through education, health, environment, sports, infrastructure and economic support.

“Rare earths are the building blocks that many green technology innovations rely on in shaping our shared vision of a sustainable future.

“Lynas will continue to play an active role with its supply chain partners to develop innovative technologies that will assist the world in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” it said.



