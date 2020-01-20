Nearly 3 mil sign up for e-Tunai initiative, says Guan Eng

CYBERJAYA: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said there had been an encouraging response to the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative, with a total of 2.9 million applications received as of 9pm last night.

Lim said so far, 2.2 million applications had been approved.

He also said that a total of RM66 million from the RM450 million set aside to encourage a cashless economy had been disbursed.

Eligible Malaysians who sign up for the initiative will receive RM30 each from the federal government.

“There has been encouraging response from the rakyat to this initiative and we are confident the Malaysian public is ready for greater adoption of cashless payment technology,” he said when launching the Cashless Ecosystem for Cyberjaya.

Lim said the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative – which was launched on Jan 15 – would help spur the country’s economic growth.



