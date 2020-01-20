Proton to launch new smaller SUV model this year

PETALING JAYA — A second SUV model will be introduced by former national carmaker Proton later this year, after a revamped 2020 model of the X70, the company’s chief executive, Li Chunrong, said today.

He said Proton Holdings Bhd intends to sell at least 132,000 vehicles in 2020, bolstered by “at least two new model launches”, Bernama reported.

He said the locally-assembled 2020 model of the Proton X70 would be launched soon.

It would be nearly identical to the current version which is fully imported, but bearing the new Proton roundel which replaces the previous shield-shaped badge.

A second SUV model, smaller than the X70, will be launched later this year, Bernama reported.

Li said Proton intended to expand export sales to 4,000 to 6,000 units and add more service centres and showrooms this year.

He said the Proton Saga would be face-lifted and the company had set a target of having five of its vehicles as class leaders this year.

Li said Proton also plans to increase its existing overseas markets from six countries to 10.

Proton is a 50.1% owned by DRB-Hicom Bhd, with the rest of the shares owned by the Chinese car maker Greely.

Last year, Proton sold 100,821 units in 2019, an increase of 55.7% from 2018, with a market share of 16.7%, finishing second in the overall sales table, the first time it had done so in four years.



