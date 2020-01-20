Sexual grooming case involving headmaster now with Bukit Aman

JOHOR BAHRU: The investigation paper on a case involving a school principal accused of sexually grooming a student has been referred to the Prosecution and Law Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bukit Aman.

Johor police chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said this was because the case involved a civil servant.

He said the investigation has been completed.

“After that, it will be sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly at the Johor police headquarters today.

On Jan 12, Kamarudin said police had recorded statements from three individuals including the school principal in connection to the investigations.

The issue went viral on the social media recently, with allegations that an award-winning secondary school principal had sent obscene messages to students.



