Syed Saddiq rubbishes claim he was at drug party

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has denied a report claiming he was at a party which was raided in an anti-narcotics sting that also saw a PPBM assemblyman arrested.

In a statement, Syed Saddiq said the Jan 17 report by “Johor Press” had claimed that luck was on his side as he had left the party before the police raid.

He said the article, which went viral, had tarnished his image as a minister.

“I would like to stress that the contents of the article published by Johor Press are false,” Syed Saddiq, who is also the PPBM Youth chief, said.

Selangor PPBM Youth chief Adhif Syan Abdullah and the wing’s national assistant secretary, Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi, were reported to be among 17 people arrested during an anti-narcotics raid at a condominium in Puchong on Jan 12.

Adhif, who is also the Dengkil assemblyman, had denied he was among those arrested but admitted that he was at the scene when the raid took place.

He also reportedly said he was at the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

The duo have since been suspended to facilitate a police investigation into the case.

Syed Saddiq also denied claims of attempts to lobby for huge projects at his ministry, adding that it had also tarnished the ministry’s image.

The Muar MP said that since he became a minister, the ministry’s position in the Public Service Corruption Ranking (PSCR) had improved.

He said said his ministry’s ranking had dropped to the 16th spot in terms of risks related to graft and wrongdoing.

Previously, he said, it was among the eight ministries reported to be highly susceptible to corruption.

“We will be lodging a police report and are mulling legal action against those who spread fake news related to the ministry,” he said.



