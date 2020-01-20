Unlike BN, PH doesn’t have to compensate for toll cuts, Guan Eng tells Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has hit back at former prime minister Najib Razak for saying that Barisan Nasional did not increase toll rates at PLUS highways after 2005.

Lim said unlike BN, the present government did not have to pay compensation to the highway concessionaire.

He said in 2011, BN extended toll concession by 20 years but they allowed an increase of 5% in the toll rates every 3 years.

“Of course, it was not increased then but they needed to pay compensation,” he told reporters at a function here.

He said under Pakatan Harapan, no compensation was paid and unlike BN’s toll formula, the formula used by PH was “superior in every aspect”.

Lim was asked to comment on Najib’s Facebook post which stated that PLUS highway toll rates were never increased during his time in office.

Najib had also said BN gave a 20% discount from September 2009 till July 2014 through the 1Malaysia Frequent User Toll Rebate programme.

Lim also pointed out that besides the 18% reduction in toll rate, there would also not be any increase.

“In fact, we allowed a reduction in toll rates of 18% throughout the concession period (20 years) because this government rejects the previous government’s policies of privatising profits and socialising losses,” he said.

He said the move would benefit the people instead of a few companies. “That’s what we are able to do, what BN could not do.”

He also hit back at Najib who said that his administration had abolished 11 tolls in total, including those in Sarawak.

“PH could do that (too) (but) what is more important than the North-South Expressway?” he asked.

The highways operated by PLUS Malaysia include the North-South Expressway, NKVE, ELITE, Linkedua, LPT2, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

Khazanah has a 51% stake in PLUS while EPF holds the remaining 49%.

The Prime Minister’s Office had said the government had agreed there would not be any toll increase for the next 38 years, when the concession agreement ends in 2058.

It further said that the decision would not affect the government financially as it would no longer be required to compensate PLUS.



