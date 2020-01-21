Demerit system to be introduced for PPR affordable housing projects

PUTRAJAYA: A guide and demerit system is to be introduced for new applications for People’s Housing Projects (PPR).

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry was drafting the guidelines, expected to be released in June.

The guidelines will also scrutinise potential PPR applicants according to their income, in addition to requiring successful applicants to attend an induction programme before moving in, she added.

“Under the demerit system, anyone who violates these regulations can be expelled,” she told reporters after launching the ministry’s 2019 Achievement Report here today.

The guidelines, she said, would ensure that only those truly eligible could stay at PPR, apart from allowing for better management of the housing scheme and its properties.

When addressing ministry staff earlier, Zuraida wanted them to always cooperate with and support each other to ensure that the ministry’s goals were met.

“The work of the ministry involves a lot of people and the public. We have an enormous portfolio involving people from all walks of life,” she said.



