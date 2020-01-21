Nothing to be proud of after 20 months under Mahathir, say Anwar loyalists

KUALA LUMPUR: Pro-Anwar Ibrahim group Otai Reformis says there is nothing to be proud of in the past 20 months that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has led the country.

Otai Reformis chairman Dr Idris Ahmad said the same could be said for the performance of the Cabinet ministers led by Mahathir.

“If a company has a new CEO, they’re given a time-frame of six months. It has been a year and a half but there are no signs that things are improving.

“The politics now is saddening. Look at DAP with Lim Guan Eng’s statements and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu,” he said, adding that both kept making “U-turns” on what they said.

Speaking at an Otai Reformis forum here today, Idris said most of these ministers were beholden to Mahathir and didn’t want to talk about the date of transition of power to the next prime minister.

“Mahathir’s style is to let them make the mistakes, but he will keep a file on them.”

Mahathir had recently come under pressure to specify a date to hand over power to Anwar, as agreed to by PH leaders before the 2018 general election.

The prime minister, who returned to the top post following PH’s victory in the 2018 general election, has repeatedly stated that he would keep his word to step down after about two years.

Mahathir recently suggested that the handover could happen after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Meanwhile, Shahbudin Husin, the author of “Anwar PM ke-8”, claimed that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council was not functioning properly as it had failed to set a date for the transition of power.

“How come this council can choose the candidate for prime minister and the allocation of seats but it can’t decide on a date for the transition of power?

“Starting tonight, we will start moving for a date to be set, just as promised by Mahathir,” he said, adding that the government’s administration would not be affected if the council sets a specific date now.



