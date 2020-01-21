Religious status on MyKad to stay, says home affairs ministry

PUTRAJAYA: There are no plans to carry out a study on abolishing the religious status of a person on the identity card, the home ministry said today.

The ministry released the statement today following a video and text message over the matter which had gone viral on WhatsApp.

The ministry said the recording of religious details on the identity card was implemented by the National Registration Department in accordance with Regulation 4 (cc) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (PPPN 1990).

“Recording ‘Islam’ on the front of the identity card is in accordance with the First Schedule, Regulation 5 (2) of the PPPN 1990.

“For non-Muslims, the details on their religion is only included in the chip,” he said.

The ministry said the action was in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 (1) of the Federal Constitution that Islam is the official religion of the federation. However, other religions can be practised peacefully in any part of the federation.

“The details on religion on the identity card of a Muslim individual is among the important elements that help with the enforcement of Article 11 (4) of the Federal Constitution and the applicable shariah laws,” the ministry said.

“The ministry would like to advise the public not to circulate fake news or information for fear that it may cause anxiety among the people and affect the peace and security of the country,” he said.



