Sarawak’s hydrogen bus service hits the road tomorrow

KUCHING: Sarawak’s hydrogen-powered buses will be ready for public use from tomorrow, Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said today.

“The service is a joint initiative by the state’s transport ministry and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to promote a reliable, affordable, safe and eco-friendly public transportation system in the state,” he said at the launch of the hydrogen bus service here today.

The hydrogen buses in Sarawak are the first in Southeast Asia and were manufactured by Foshann Feichi Automobile Com Ltd (Feichi) of China.

The service has three hydrogen-powered buses, which will operate daily from 7am to 7pm. The buses have two routes, namely the downtown heritage loop, which is about 14km, and the Damai loop, which is 67km.

Abang Johari said the hydrogen bus service could help promote the state’s tourism industry as the bus service along the downtown heritage loop would cover major places in the city, including the Kuching waterfront, Central Timur, Ban Hock road, Riverside Majestic, Kubah Ria and the Malay kampung heritage area.

He said the hydrogen bus service was equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) that features high-speed WiFi and mobile applications, with an e-portal for in-bus entertainment and e-shopping.

“It also provides Google transit integration for commuters and tourists to locate the nearest public transport station to reach their destinations,” he said.

The hydrogen buses can travel 300km and can do 15 trips around Kuching city on a single refill.



