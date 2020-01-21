Seremban is now a city

SEREMBAN: Seremban, the Negeri Sembilan state capital, has been declared a city.

The announcement was made at the official opening of the Seremban City Council (MBS) Complex last night by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin presented a letter proclaiming Seremban as a city to Tuanku Muhriz before it was handed over to Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Aminuddin Harun.

The ruler later declared that the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) and the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) had been merged into the Seremban City Council effective Jan 1.

Meanwhile, Zazali Salehudin has been appointed the Seremban mayor.

On Nov 12, 2008, the state government approved a proposal to merge MPS and MPN into one entity, besides upgrading it into MBS.

MBS has commenced its operations as an entity beginning Jan 1, 2020.

Aminuddin said he hoped the city status for Seremban would be followed by efforts to preserve it as a clean and green city.

“In strengthening the sustainable development in the Seremban district, one of the strategies is to mould a competitive society in numerous aspects,” he said.

He said the city status would have a positive impact in stimulating the economy and the development of the communities.



