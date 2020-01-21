SK Stella Maris first Sabah school to close due to H1N1 outbreak

KOTA KINABALU: A primary school here has been ordered to close for a week after six students were found positive for influenza A (H1N1).

Photos of a notice from the city’s health department stating that SK Stella Maris will be closed from 8am tomorrow until Jan 28 has been making the rounds on social media.

The state health authorities have confirmed the incident.

One of the parents, Irwan Majid, a photographer with an online news portal, said he was informed that the school attended by his two children would be closed temporarily because of H1N1.

Another media practitioner, Maria Isek, said the school had informed her that six students had been found positive for the virus.

The Sabah Education Department director Mistrine Radin declined to comment, saying she would only do so after obtaining confirmation from the health authorities.

FMT has reached out to Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon for further details.



