All public bus terminals to go cashless

KUALA LUMPUR: All public bus terminals in the country will implement a cashless ticket purchase system by using e-wallets, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said.

He said it would be carried out in stages as there are terminals which have yet to implement the centralised ticketing system (CTS).

“If possible, we want all terminals to go cashless, but we also need to look at the facilities available and the conditions at the terminals.

“Those without the CTS will take more time,” Loke told reporters during a visit to the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) to monitor the “balik kampung” exodus for the Chinese New Year celebration today. Also present was his deputy, Kamarudin Jaffar.

Loke said bus companies, especially stage bus operators who receive a subsidy from the government, are required to implement a cashless ticket purchase system.

He believed the express bus companies would be able to do the same as some major bus terminals have already implemented the system.

Among the bus terminals with such facilities are the Terminal Amanjaya in Ipoh, and TBS, which began accepting ticket purchases through e-wallets today.

He said the move is in line with the ministry’s focus on digitalising the transport services.

Loke also said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has approved temporary licences for 316 additional buses for the Chinese New Year celebration.



