Energy Commission fines TNB RM3.6 mil over electricity bills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy Commission (ST) said it issued 36 compound notices totalling RM3.6 million against Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in December 2019.

In a statement today, it said the action was taken after investigating complaints from consumers on high electricity bills in May and June of 2019.

“Investigations show that the company failed to comply with ST’s instructions on minimum service level (MSL) performance standards regarding the period for delivery of electricity bills to consumers.

“Based on the MSL, TNB needs to ensure that each user receives the electricity bill on a monthly basis,” the statement added.



