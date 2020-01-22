Mercedes-Benz most popular luxury car brand in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Mercedes-Benz has retained its position as the most popular premium luxury car brand in the nation for 2019, with a total of 10,020 cars being sold the past year.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) president and CEO Claus Weidner expressed optimism for the coming year, saying there were new productions and innovations to enhance customers’ experiences.

“2019 was a year where we placed great emphasis on expanding our product offensive with innovative technology and emotional design, catering to the needs of our customers.

“Through solid leadership and vision, we reaffirmed our commitment to the Malaysian market and our customers in delivering the best product and best customer experiences,” he said in a press release today.

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia (MBSM) recorded more than RM1 billion worth of new contracts and garnered a servicing portfolio of RM2.6 billion.

It added that it had contributed to developing highly skilled talent in the country’s automotive industry through its MBM Training Academy, with 30 apprentices graduating from the institution last year.



