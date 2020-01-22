PKR leaders unite in solidarity with Zuraida

PETALING JAYA: Forty-three PKR leaders today came together in solidarity with vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, days after she was slapped with a show cause letter over her remarks seen as critical to party president Anwar Ibrahim

They called for the disciplinary procedures against the Ampang MP to be discontinued, saying the action is ill-intentioned and an attempt at curbing her rise as an effective minister.

“She has shown an impressive commitment to work and a dynamic work culture in her ministry,” said the statement signed by her and the 43, including deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, her key ally in PKR.

Zuraida is the housing and local government minister.

Others who signed the statement include vice-presidents Tian Chua and Ali Biju, Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian, Selangor Menteri Besar Amiruddin Shari and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Joining them are PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha, R Sivarasa, Kamaruddin Jaafar, Elizabeth Wong and Rashid Hasnon.

They said halting disciplinary procedures against Zuraida would restore party harmony.

“If the action is not halted, we will consider further action based on the principles of PKR’s struggle,” the statement said.

MORE TO COME



