7 pupils infected with Influenza A virus in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Seven pupils have been infected with the influenza virus at a primary school here, Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon said.

Six were found positive for Influenza A and the other for Influenza A (H1N1) strain.

All seven are from SK Stella Maris, which has been ordered to close for a week from today, Poon said.

“Influenza A has 16 subtypes of H and nine subtypes of N. There are 144 combinations of H and N – H1N1 is just one of many.

“H1N1 is specific because it was the cause of a global outbreak in 2009,” he said in the ministry’s Whatsapp group,

He was clarifying a statement yesterday that SK Stella Maris in Tanjung Aru had been closed for a week after six pupils were found to have contracted the influenza A (H1N1) virus.

Poon said all seven pupils sought treatment at either private clinics or in hospitals and were reported to be in stable condition.

“The state health department has notified us that there is no necessity to close other schools, at least not now. It also depends on a case by case basis,” he said.

He advised parents not to send children who are ill to school to prevent the spread of the virus.

Poon said the health department had given an assurance the cases in the state were under control.

He said Influenza A (H1N1) was part of the common seasonal influenza virus and not like the one in 2009 when it was considered a pandemic.

“Based on the surveillance and trend recorded, there has been a slight increase in influenza cases reported since the middle of last December.

“However, the increase is still within the normal range,” he said.



