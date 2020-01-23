After purchase of Mercs, Kelantan exco members get RM50,000 each

KOTA BHARU: Eleven members of the Kelantan state executive council and its three ex-officio members have received a special payout of RM50,000 each.

Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the special payout was given to members of the state administration based on the state government’s annual financial performance.

“Based on the state government’s income achievement, a special payment was made for last year. Maybe next year, there won’t be any,” Amar said here today.

Asked if the payout was made from the one-off allocation of RM400 million provided by the federal government to Kelantan late last year, he said that money had not been touched.

“We don’t always get this one-off allocation, so we will use it for the benefit of the people. We will finetune our plans and we will announce what to do (with the RM400 million),” he said.

Several online news portals today reported that the payout of up to RM50,000 each to state leaders and senior officials had caused dissatisfaction among the state’s civil servants.

Even before the issue of the purchase of 14 Mercedes-Benz by the Kelantan government had died down, some people were questioning the award to the leaders and top officials as the amount was far bigger than the RM1,000 given to each civil servant.

The special payment was made in the second week of this month along with the payment received by the state civil servants.



