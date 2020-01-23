Contracts of 2 doctors at Sibu Hospital extended

KUCHING: The contracts of two Sibu Hospital doctors, reported to have been terminated by the government last November, have been extended.

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today the matter was brought up to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s attention after it was highlighted by the local media recently.

Lim subsequently discussed the issue with Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“The health ministry today made the decision to extend the contracts of these two affected medical officers.

“We also thank the media for highlighting this matter which concerns the interests of Sarawakians,” Chong said in a statement.

The two doctors, Dr Wong Woan Hui and Dr Bong Ing Hui, said they were served with letters of termination by the health ministry on Nov 20 last year without any reasons given.

Wong served with the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, while Bong was attached to the Paediatric Department.



