Fire in engine disrupts Malindo flight from Kota Bharu airport

PETALING JAYA: A Malindo Air flight from Kota Bharu to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang was disrupted after a “minor fire” in one of its engines.

A Malaindo Air statement, released through Bernama, said the incident involved flight OD 1231 at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu at 8.10pm.

It said the ATR72-600 aircraft was scheduled to depart Kota Bharu at 7.10pm, carrying 43 passengers and four crew members when the fire was spotted. It was supposed to arrive in Subang at 8.15pm.

Malindo said all passengers and crew members disembarked in a safe and orderly manner.

The affected passengers were transferred later through two subsequent flights from Kota Bharu airport.

Malindo Air apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

“Maintenance is currently carrying out immediate inspection and would like to reassure the public that safety remains its utmost priority,” Malindo said in its statement.

Earlier, in SINGAPORE, Bernama reported that flight operations at Changi Airport were disrupted from 12.10am today due to a evacuation at its control tower due to a fire alarm.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the tower had to be evacuated after the fire suppression system was activated.

However, there was no fire. Investigations into the cause of the activation of the fire alarm system are ongoing, said the authority.

CAAS said flight operations were restored at 1.40am when Changi Control Tower resumed operations.

“In the interim period, air traffic control services were provided from back-up positions,” CAAS said in its Facebook page at 5am today.

During this period, CAAS said 50 departure flights were delayed by 30 minutes or more.

Nine arriving flights were diverted to nearby airports.



