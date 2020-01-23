I leave it to PKR disciplinary board, says Anwar on Zuraida’s fate

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim is confident PKR’s disciplinary board will make the best decision on the fate of vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin after 46 party leaders yesterday called for a halt in disciplinary proceedings against the Ampang MP.

The PKR president refuted allegations that he was trying to influence the disciplinary board amid speculation that Zuraida would be sacked after allegedly insulting party members and disclosing details of an alleged private conversation with Anwar during a dinner last month.

Zuraida was issued a show cause letter on Jan 17 and had been given two weeks to respond.

“We cannot force the disciplinary board to reach any decision. I don’t know anything. They are waiting for Zuraida to respond,” said Anwar after an event at the Sultan Zainal Abidin University in Gong Badak, Terengganu, today.

“I am sure the board will give a good answer as their appointment was made by party leaders,” he added.

When asked about the joint statement by the 46 party leaders, which included PKR vice-president Mohamed Azmin Ali, Anwar once again stressed that he was leaving the matter to the disciplinary board.

“They want the board to rescind any disciplinary action (against Zuraida). This is a decision for the board to make,” he added.

Anwar said that the statement did not include the signatures of all 46 leaders.

The statement was released after a group of PKR state leaders demanded the sacking of Zuraida earlier this month.



