PLUS announces 20% discount for first day of CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) highway network and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) will enjoy a 20% discount in toll rates on Saturday, the first day of Chinese New Year.

PLUS, in a statement today, said the discount is offered to private car users of the North-South Expressway, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH) and North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE).

Also enjoying the discount are users of the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Highway (Linkedua); Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE); Penang Bridge; and LPT2.

However, the discount is not offered for toll transactions at the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza in Johor.

The discount also excludes those who are currently enjoying the existing Penang Bridge 20% toll discount via their Touch ‘n Go cards.



