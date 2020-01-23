Selangor fatwa on SIS temporarily suspended pending appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has granted women’s rights group Sisters in Islam (SIS) a stay on the enforcement of a 2014 fatwa by the Selangor state religious authorities that ruled the group as deviant.

The fatwa is temporarily suspended pending SIS’ application in the Court of Appeal last September.

The stay of execution on the enforcement of the fatwa was granted by Judge Nordin Hassan.

The ruling meant that there would be no enforcement action by the Selangor Fatwa Committee and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) against SIS for the time being.

The 2014 fatwa issued by Mais had stated that the rights group subscribed to liberalism and religious pluralism and deviates from the teachings of Islam.

SIS had sought to challenge the fatwa but the High Court in August last year dismissed their application on the grounds that the civil court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter, as it was under the Shariah state laws.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the group’s executive director Rozana Isa said the decision showed that the court recognised their rights under the Federal Constitution.

“I’m very happy with this decision because it means that our work can continue in terms of fighting for Muslim women’s rights and children in Malaysia without having to worry too much about the risks.

“In the meantime, I’m looking forward to the trial. We hope that whatever it is we get our day in court and justice will prevail.”



