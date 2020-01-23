SUPP attacks Sarawak DAP head over cancellation of doctors’ contracts

KUCHING: The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has criticised Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen over his claim in “contributing a role” in resolving the issue of two medical officers whose contracts were terminated in Sibu.

Its youth chief, Michael Tiang, said Chong would not have known about the case if Dudong SUPP branch chairman Wong Ching Yong had not highlighted the matter at a press conference earlier.

“Chong is always late in finding out and acting on issues which concern Sarawak. He has failed to be vigilant, particularly in safeguarding Sarawak’s interests.

“As a deputy minister at the federal level, he (Chong) should have done his job instead of blaming Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Sim Kui Hian over the issue.

“Health is under federal purview. The state has no say in the matter,” he said, adding that the federal government had failed in managing health matters in Sarawak and should deliver on its promise to grant health autonomy to the state.

Earlier, Chong, in a statement, had said the contracts of the two medical officers had been extended by the health ministry.

“I brought the matter up to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who subsequently had a discussion with Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad,” he said.

Chong also accused Sim of not being vigilant in his job in overseeing health matters in the state.

On Monday, it was reported that the two medical officers from Sibu Hospital had received letters on Nov 13 last year informing them that their contracts would not be renewed.

After media reports on the matter, Dzulkefly said his ministry would investigate and find out why the contracts of the MOs in Sibu were terminated.

Yesterday, SUPP disclosed four more similar cases of doctors whose contracts were not renewed by the health ministry.

No reasons or grace period were given to them.



