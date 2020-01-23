We never agreed to Sabah migrants pass plan, Upko tells PBS

KOTA KINABALU: Upko has hit back at Parti Bersatu Sabah over the latter’s accusation that it had a change of heart on the controversial Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS), saying Upko had never agreed with the plan.

Tuaran Upko youth chief Charles Jauti said for Tamparuli PBS youth chief Boe Sendolun to make such an accusation showed that he was not abreast with current issues.

“Upko had never issued a statement agreeing to the proposal to issue PSS documents to migrants.

“Upko has always been consistent with the issue of illegal immigrants and it is very clear Boe doesn’t understand this.

“Boe should check his facts first before making comments,” Jauti said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Sendolun criticised Upko for its “sudden change of heart” on the PSS issue, saying it was a “disgrace”.

Sendolun said he found it “laughable” that Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau had suddenly switched his stance after Warisan’s loss in the Kimanis by-election.

Jauti said it was unfair for Sendolun to accuse Upko of keeping quiet on the issue.

He said Upko had organised round-table discussions on the matter.

“Upko was also among the parties that pressed the federal and state governments (previously) that eventually led to the formation of the royal commission of inquiry into the illegal immigrants issue in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jauti also added that PBS should not claim credit for the Sabah government’s decision to drop the migrants pass plan.

“The PBS Youth should not be proud with the decision to cancel the PSS because it was made based on discussions within Upko and after having taken into account the wishes of Sabahans, not because of its insistence,” he said.

Jauti said PBS was only trying to regain its popularity.

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal announced yesterday that the state Cabinet had decided not to proceed with the PSS plan following the outcome of the Kimanis by-election.

He said he would propose to the home ministry soon to cancel the plan.

The PSS was intended to replace the kad burung-burung, census certificate and the IMM13 refugee card.



