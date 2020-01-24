Court allows govt to forfeit RM32,000 from Kelantan Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today allowed the government’s application to forfeit RM32,962.87 from the Kelantan Umno liaison committee as it was proceeds from unlawful activities.

Judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had proven its case against the respondent on the balance of probabilities.

“All the requirements under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 have been met by the applicant,” he said.

The judge said the government was entitled to the principal sum and the interest kept in a CIMB account.

The MACC filed the application in early June to forfeit the money after having frozen the bank account of Kelantan Umno.

The money was confiscated by the anti-corruption agency after it was allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim appeared for MACC while Nurul Hazreen Ahmad Kamal represented Kelantan Umno.

On June 21, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said applications for the right to be forfeited had been made against 41 respondents in order to retrieve about RM270 million in funds linked to 1MDB.

Latheefa said the move was in accordance with the law as the money had been transferred from the bank account of former prime minister Najib Razak.

Some of the individuals, political parties, trust funds and business entities had returned money to the government without contest.



