I didn’t meet Dr M to discuss joining federal govt, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today denied that the party’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was to discuss plans to join the federal government.

Hadi and Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar met Mahathir in Putrajaya recently, sparking rumours that the Pakatan Harapan government wanted to bring PAS into federal power.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly lecture in Rusila, Terengganu today, Hadi said that the meeting was to discuss matters concerning the PAS-controlled states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

“I didn’t ask to join the Cabinet,” said Hadi.

“We didn’t ask to join the government, there is no need to worry about that. We don’t want to interfere and have no intentions to join PH,” he added.

Hadi said that the PH government should focus on fulfilling its election manifesto instead of getting involved in infighting and pushing for a change in leadership from Mahathir to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“Changing the country’s leadership is not like changing bus drivers,” he pointed out.

“Even if you want to change bus drivers, if you’re heading to Kuala Lumpur you need a driver who is headed there too… If they’re headed to Penang, the bus won’t reach its destination.”

Hadi meanwhile questioned whether the agreement among PH leaders to appoint Anwar as prime minister has fulfilled Islamic requirements.

He said the agreement cannot be considered as binding if it does not fulfill Islamic rules and conditions.

“It’s not as easy as that. As Muslims, Islamic rules and tenets must be followed. Otherwise, the agreement is not valid,” he added.



