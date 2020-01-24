PKR Youth leaders want RoS to look into sacking of 7 exco members

PUTRAJAYA: Several PKR Youth leaders, led by the wing’s vice-chief, Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus, have urged the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to look into the legality of the sacking of seven of its exco members.

They were reportedly given the boot for not attending meetings for six consecutive times without any explanation.

The seven are Nagarajan Kaniappan, Ahmad Khairul Mohamed Noor, Mohd Akmal Hisyam Ahmad Tamyiz, Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman, Wan Mohamad Fitri Wan Abdul Rahim, Mohd Firdaus Yusoff and Mohd Izad Buqhary Mohd Kamri.

Nazree said their dismissal was unfair as it did not go through the “democratic process”.

This was because those who were sacked had been voted to the posts last month

“We are protesting against their sacking,” he told FMT when met in Putrajaya after lodging a report with RoS.

Nazree said the report to RoS was backed by 19 of the 25 youth leaders, including himself.

On a separate matter, Nazree also wanted the RoS to look into the PKR Youth Congress, which witnessed a series of scuffles last month.

“We are disappointed with how the congress was held. It was unprofessional,” he said.

Chaos erupted at the PKR Youth congress after supporters of Mizan Adli Mohd Noor, who was sacked as PKR Youth’s permanent chairman, allegedly tried to force their way into the event hall at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

It later spilled out onto the streets as two factions engaged in an all-out brawl, with one group claiming “fake” members were paid to attend the convention.

Nazree called for the congress to be reconvened.



