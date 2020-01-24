Psychiatrist charged again with insulting patient’s modesty

PETALING JAYA: A former consultant psychiatrist today claimed trial again in the magistrate’s court for allegedly insulting the modesty of a former patient who was also a rape victim.

Dr Gurdeep Singh Narain Singh pleaded not guilty to the offence after the charge was read to him before magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim.

He is accused of uttering offensive words to a 26-year-old former female patient at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara about 4.30pm on February 12, 2019.

Gurdeep, represented by Mohd Haaziq Pillay, was freed on RM5,000 bail.

P Vitiya Monisha conducted the prosecution while lawyer Francis Pereira held a watching brief for the victim.

On Jan 12, the 42-year-old was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) over the same charge by Nushahira.

It was unclear why the court gave the accused a DNAA but it was believed that the prosecution had failed to produce the investigation papers.

Gurdeep was first charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code last October.

Those convicted can be jailed up to five years or fine or both.

Nushahira has also ordered the prosecution and the defence to submit on March 4 whether Pereira is entitled to all the documents that the prosecution will be relying on to prove their case.

Vitiya and Haazid had earlier objected to Pereira getting copies of the documents.



