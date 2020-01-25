4th coronavirus case in country confirmed

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has confirmed the fourth case in Malaysia of the coronavirus that has killed 41 people and infected nearly 1,300 in China.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the fourth case, involving a 40-year old man from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, was not linked to the three cases confirmed earlier this morning.

The victim, he said, arrived in Johor Bahru on Jan 22 from Singapore by bus, together with 17 others from China, including his wife and child.

“He is currently in stable condition, although he still has a fever and is coughing,” Noor said in a statement.

He said the Johor Health Department managed to locate the 17 others and have screened them for the virus.

“They are not suffering from fever and do not show any symptoms,” he said, adding that the 17 had been quarantined until their test results are known.

This morning, Health Minister Dzulkelfy Ahmad confirmed three cases of the new SARS-like virus.

The three were relatives of a 66-year-old Chinese citizen from Wuhan who was diagnosed in Singapore with coronavirus.

The trio are the 66-year-old victim’s 65-year-old wife and their grandchildren, aged two and 11.

The three have been isolated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment and are reported to be in a stable condition.



