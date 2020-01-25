Apandi Ali formally tenders resignation as Umno disciplinary board head

PETALING JAYA: Former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali has formally tendered his resignation as the Umno disciplinary board chairman, a month after he declared that he was stepping down.

“Yes, it’s true,” he said in a text to FMT, when asked if he had done so.

On Dec 26, Apandi said he was relinquishing the post, barely a year after his appointment to the post, citing the party leadership’s interference over a disciplinary complaint involving former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein.

“The leadership can keep their respective posts. I shall keep my dignity and integrity,” he told FMT last month.

Hishammuddin was summoned on Dec 16 over complaints that he had breached party ethics and its constitution.

The complaint was related to Hishammuddin’s presence, together with about two dozen MPs from Barisan Nasional, at a dinner meeting hosted by Mohamed Azmin Ali on Nov 18.

The gathering was speculated as an attempt by the PKR deputy president to gather parliamentary firepower to thwart any attempt to force out Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Previously, FMT quoted an Umno insider as saying that secretary-general Annuar Musa had asked Apandi to withdraw the summons to Hishammuddin.



