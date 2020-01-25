Make or break year for PH to deliver on promised policies, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: It will be a make-or-break year for the Pakatan Harapan government to deliver on its promises and reset nation-building policies based on the Constitution and the Rukun Negara, said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

He said Putrajaya needs to reduce the people’s burden, carry out institutional and political reforms, and spur sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Lim said it was also time to return Sabah and Sarawak to their status accorded under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and create a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.

“2020 is the year to leave the negative vibes of last year behind. Last year, Malaysia was virtually drowned in a sea of negative vibes,” he said in a statement in conjunction with Chinese New Year today.

In the first seven months of the new government in 2018, he said “there was nothing that the Pakatan Harapan government could do wrong”.

“But in the past year, there was nothing that the PH could do right.”

Due to such a perception by the public, he said the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2019 Report, released on the eve of the Chinese New Year, was met with grudging response, although it was the best TI-CPI report in 25 years.

“If there had been no change of government, Malaysia will be sliding down the CPI score to the 30s bracket, to find new company among the more corrupt nations of the world in the lower rankings,” he said.

Two days ago, the TI-CPI report showed Malaysia had jumped 10 places to 51, compared with the previous year in the corruption index score.

A higher score indicates better public perception.

However, Lim said the report does not mean Malaysia has achieved its objective of becoming a world-class nation.

In the TI-CPI 2016, Malaysia’s ranking fell seven places from 55 to 62 out of 180 countries. The nation had the lowest score of 4.3 out of 10 in 2011, he said.



