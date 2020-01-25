Malaysian humanitarian mission helps 12,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey

GAZIENTEP: A two-week Malaysian humanitarian mission to Turkey and Syria ended yesterday after presenting various assistance to more than 12,000 refugees,

The mission, led by Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia, also met the Uighur community in Istanbul.

GPM Malaysia CEO Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said 3,000 food boxes, each worth 200 Turkish lira (RM138) and winter packs, containing a blanket and mattress, were distributed to the refugees.

“The Syrians, especially those staying in refugee camps, were grateful for our assistance, especially the winter pack, as they have to bear with temperatures of below -1 degree Celsius at night.

“The aid was also given to refugees staying in rented houses and community centres,” he told Bernama, which accompanied the humanitarian mission.

Fahmi said the mission involved eight volunteers from GPM, the Malaysian Humanitarian and Development Association (Huda) and the WeCare volunteer group from Brunei.

They visited orphanages, early school education centres and also rehabilitation centres where injured Syrian refugees were placed.

Fahmi said members of the mission also spent a night at a refugee camp in the Sanliurfa province, which is close to the Syrian border, to get a feel of the life there.

“When we slept in the tent, we felt the coldness of the winter, made worse by the rain,” he added.

Fahmi said the aid mission also provided an opportunity for the volunteers to meet the 50,000-strong Uighur community in Istanbul.

“We discussed education issues and where the community is heading to.

“The Turkish government has placed Uighur students at universities. Primary and secondary education is free for them there,” he added.



