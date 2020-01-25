No plans to stop Chinese tourists coming to Malaysia, PM says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no plans yet to restrict or review visas for Chinese tourists but will monitor them closely upon arrival, said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“At the moment we are examining tourists coming here, especially from China. We will not block them but we will check them,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year open house event at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall here.

He was asked if the government would review the policy on Chinese tourists who are given a free visa for up to 15 days in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

He also said the three Chinese citizens confirmed as having the new SARS-like virus would be quarantined to stop the spread of the disease.

He advised Malaysians to wear masks when among crowds.

