Penangites to pay lower Penang Bridge toll from Feb 1

GEORGE TOWN: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Penang Bridge toll for cars would come down to RM4.60 for Penangites, while out-of-towners will pay RM5.74 from Feb 1 onwards.

Previously, Penangites paid RM5.60 using special Touch n’ Go cards registered at the bridge, while others paid RM7.

Lim said this was as part of a reduction of toll rates announced for all highways operated by PLUS, which included the Penang Bridge.

“I announced on Thursday that all PLUS tolls will be reduced from Feb 1 by 18% for private vehicles, taxis and buses. This includes the Penang Bridge.

“So, if you are paying RM7, you will be paying RM5.74 after an 18% cut.

“Penangites already enjoying the 20% off the bridge toll will enjoy another 18% cut,” he told reporters after his Chinese New Year open house at Setia Spice here today.

The toll at the second bridge remains at RM7 for private cars, after a reduction of RM1.50 on Jan 1 this year.

The government had announced that all private vehicles using PLUS highways will be paying reduced toll charges from Feb 1.

The highways include the North-South Expressway, NKVE, ELITE, Linkedua, LPT2, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

In return, the government has agreed to extend the PLUS concession period by another 20 years, from 2038 to 2058.

It also said that throughout this 38-year period, there would be no toll increase.



