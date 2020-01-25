Reflexology centre offering sex services raided

KOTA KINABALU: Police last night raided a reflexology parlour here believed to be a front for vice activities.

Six foreign women, aged between 20 and 30, were detained at the centre along the coastal road here during the raid at 12.10am.

Police also detained a 27-year-old customer found with one of the women.

The arrests were carried out by the city Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) during its “Ops Noda”.

Kota Kinabalu D7 chief Alhusin Halil said condoms, towels and tissues were found during the raid.

“We also confiscated RM300, believed to be payment for sex services, given by the customer to one of the women,” said Alhusin.

All those arrested were sent to the Karamunsing police station for questioning.

Alhusin urged the public to feed them with information on suspected vice activities in their areas.



