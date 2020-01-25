Sabah cops ready to revoke licences of rifles misused for hunting

TUARAN: Sabah police are waiting for further instructions on the revocation of licences granted for the ownership of rifles found misused for illegal hunting activities.

Sabah police commissioner Omar Mammah said a review of the firearm licence ownership would be made once the instructions were received.

“If we are instructed to revoke these licences, we will review all applications,” he told reporters after a crime prevention programme here today.

Last Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said all firearm licences for rifles would be revoked in stages in efforts to stop wildlife poaching.

In BELURAN, police detained three teenagers for illegal possession of a homemade gun known as “bakakuk” and four live bullets at Ladang Myvin 2, Telupid, yesterday.

Beluran district police chief Kasim Muda said all of them, aged between 16 and 19, were detained at 4pm by a team from the Sabah Forestry Department patrolling the area.

“The department also seized a parang, believed to have been used for illegal hunting activities at the nearby forest,” he said in a statement here today.



