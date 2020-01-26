Coronavirus not at stage where tourists have to be barred entry, PM says

KLANG: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the spread of the coronavirus disease is still not at such a critical stage that tourists have to be barred entry.

The government, he said, was implementing stringent checks on tourists entering Malaysia and health authorities were placing in quarantine anyone with the slightest symptoms of the disease. That was enough for the moment.

He admitted that the government was unable to predict how serious the situation could become.

“Many countries are facing the same problem. We will have to assess the situation as we go along. But at this moment it is not at a critical stage, it has not reached the point where we will need to stop tourism,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year function in Klang.

But he assured Malaysians that all tourists entering the country were being checked thoroughly and constantly to detect any infection among them.

Asked if Malaysia would quarantine all tourists from China until they showed no symptoms of the virus, he said it was impossible to do that.

“Tourists from China (sometimes) increases to 2 million, where to keep them?” he asked



