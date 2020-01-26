Health ministry to hold talks with national disaster agency over coronavirus

KLANG: Health ministry officials are expected to meet the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at 4pm today to discuss the new strain of the coronavirus which is spreading globally.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the home ministry would also be present at the meeting.

The ministry would discuss with Nadma measures to intensify efforts to tackle the situation, he told reporters at a Chinese New Year open house at the Klang Hokkian Association here.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was organised by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the Klang Chinese Business Association.

Dzulkefly said his ministry had asked for an additional allocation from the finance ministry to step up surveillance at Malaysia’s borders.

“We have 51 scanners but we are increasing the number.”

He admitted it was difficult identifying all those infected.

“Some come in without symptoms and they develop them later. That is the tricky part of it,” he added.

When Lim was asked the amount the ministry would allocate, he said: “It is at his (Dzulkefly’s) disposal because this is a health issue.”

Malaysia confirmed four cases of the coronavirus infection yesterday. The tourists from Wuhan, China, had entered Malaysia through Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Fong Hin said China’s travel restriction on its nationals following the coronavirus infection would have repercussions on Sabah’s tourism industry.

He said 593,623 Chinese tourists visited Sabah in 2018.

“The outbreak would have an impact on Malaysia’s target to woo 30 million arrivals for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 this year.

“I hope the relevant government agencies and the government will also woo tourists from other places, perhaps Korea, north Asia, Europe or the United States.”

China might need at least six months to control the spread of the virus, which originated from Wuhan, Chan said when met at the Sabah Chinese New Year open house at the Hakka Hall in Likas, Sabah.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Tan Kok Liang agreed that tourism would be affected.

“As of now, the inbound and outbound tourism between Malaysia and China is crippled due to quarantine policies imposed by the People’s Republic of China to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

Tan also called on hotels, airline operators, tour operators and other service providers to be flexible with their cancellation policies in view o the spread of the diseases.



