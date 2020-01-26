Mahathir, Mukhriz retain PPBM division chief posts unchallenged

ALOR SETAR: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his son, Mukhriz Mahathir, the Kedah menteri besar, today retained their posts as PPBM division chiefs for Langkawi and Jerlun respectively uncontested.

Kedah PPBM secretary A Aziz Mahamod said no other individual had come forward to contest either position during a naming of candidates session held today for the upcoming party elections.

Announcing this at a press conference here, the secretary said three other division chief posts were also uncontested. These were for Alor Setar, Pendang and Kulim.

Applications were received for 10 remaining division chief posts.

Six of the posts will see one-on-one contests, with the most interesting challenge seen as that in Kubang Pasu, involving Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah and challenger Mohd Nasir Jamaludin, the former secretary for PPBM’s Kubang Pasu division.

Aziz said today’s session, conducted from 9am to 2pm, had proceeded smoothly.

Meanwhile, film producer and businessman Razalif Mohd Zain today announced his candidacy for the post of PPBM youth wing (Armada) chief in the upcoming party polls.

The 30-year-, who is also Seaview Park branch Armada chief, said he would be running for the post to exercise his democratic right and to champion the party youth agenda.

Razalif said the core pillars of his campaign will include religion, race and nation; the constitutional monarchy and the Rukun Negara.

Razalif will also be contesting for the Bukit Bendera division Armada chief post.

“So far, we’ve heard that there will be a three-cornered fight between me, present Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and another candidate (national Armada executive council member Muzzammil Ismail).

“Both of them are strong candidates but I have the support from the grassroots,” he added.

Syed Saddiq, who is also youth and sports minister, was previously reported as saying that he would defend his post in the party election.

In LABUAN, all 15 divisional committee posts will not be contested after nomination closed at 2pm today.

The division is now led by former Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, with Abdullah Omar Bledram as deputy chief.

Hassan Jinin is the Labuan PPBM division vice-chief, Juliana Ibrahim is Srikandi chief and Fadilah Abdul Khalid Armada chief.

In JOHOR, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik is contesting the post of Simpang Renggam PPBM division chief.

Maszlee submitted his nomination form this morning but declined to comment on the matter when asked by reporters.

Also seen submitting his form for the same post was pro-tem division chief Ahmad Ahem, 62.



