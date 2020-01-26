Malindo Air quarantines crew members in China

PETALING JAYA: Malindo Air has quarantined seven of its crew members for up to 14 days in Zhengzhou, China, after a passenger on board was suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

In a statement, it said the crew members had flown from Kuala Lumpur to Zhengzhou on Jan 24.

It said the airline is closely monitoring the situation and providing all the necessary assistance to the crew members as well as authorities in China to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

“Proactive screening of passengers on the ground and tighter control over the movement of our passengers for all flights to and from China are ongoing,” it said.

All Chinese passengers from Hubei province, including Wunan city, must produce a medical certificate to prove they are fit to fly.

“Those found unfit will not be allowed to board flights,” it added.



