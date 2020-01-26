PPBM Youth exco member to challenge Syed Saddiq for top post

KUALA LUMPUR: A PPBM Youth exco member is expected to challenge its chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, for the post in the upcoming party polls.

A source said the reason for this was that the wing was weak.

The source said the wing seemed uncertain of its direction, especially in terms of championing Islam and the Malays, which has led to the perception that the wing’s leaders were liberal and that advice to Syed Saddiq had been ignored.

“The exco members decision to contest for the post is based on the fact that he does not want such a perception to stick,” the source told FMT.

He also said PPBM divisional leaders were afraid to meet ordinary members as they did not have any allocation to implement programmes.

“How can the PPBM Youth grassroots help the ‘rakyat’ when they themselves are not aided ?” the source asked.

The source went on to say that the exco member was not intimidated by the fact that Syed Saddiq had a huge influence among the youth.

Neither did the exco member want Syed Saddiq’s ministerial post.

“He just wants to bring changes to PPBM Youth.”

FMT has learnt that Syed Saddiq’s challenger will be introduced officially on Feb 8.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, had previously said he would defend his post.

PPBM will hold its AGM and party polls for the top leadership on June 20.



