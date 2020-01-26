Sabah to provide coronavirus protective gear to entry point staff

SEMPORNA: The Sabah government is looking into providing protective equipment to personnel at the state’s entry points to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said the protective equipment included face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.

“The state health and people’s wellbeing ministry and the education and innovation ministry are working on it,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Bandar Baru Semporna branch of Parti Warisan Sabah here last night.

Shafie said the state government had also stepped up monitoring and surveillance at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

“We are taking proactive preventive measures, for example, by conducting passenger health screenings,” he said.

Yesterday, the federal health ministry confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in the country.

The victims, all of whom are Chinese nationals, had entered Malaysia via Johor from Singapore.



