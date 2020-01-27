5 suspected poachers held at Sabah wildlife sanctuary

KINABATANGAN: Police arrested four local residents and a Filipino, believed to be poachers, and confiscated weapons and other equipment as well as a slaughtered deer at the Sukau Wildlife Sanctuary here last night.

A police team from the Tiger Platoon of Battalion 20 of the Beluran General Operations Force arrested the suspects at a camp at about 11.30pm.

The battalion’s commanding officer, Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir, said they seized a handmade gun, a live bullet, a parang and two boats.

“Also confiscated was a deer which had been cut into two. The total confiscation value was about RM33,000,” he said in a statement.

He said the camp was destroyed by a Sabah Wildlife Department team, which also took part in the operations, codenamed Operasi Khazanah.

Nasaruddin said the suspects, aged between 33 and 51, and the confiscated items were taken to the Kinabatangan police headquarters for investigations under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.



