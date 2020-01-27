Look at India for opportunities, minister tells private sector

PETALING JAYA: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok has hailed the decision of a top sugar refiner to increase the purchase of the commodity from India and hopes for more similar moves by the private sector here.

“I’m glad the private sector is willing to step forward,” she told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year open house by the Scott Garden management committee.

Kok was asked to comment on a Reuters report that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in the first quarter.

The company, the sugar refining arm of the world’s largest palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, bought around 88,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in 2019.

According to the news agency, the decision to do so was part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil.

India had earlier this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports in a move seen as retaliation to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

But Kok said that during her last visit to India, one of the main issues highlighted was that Malaysia should purchase more products from them, including sugar and Basmati rice.

This, she explained, was because India felt that they were buying “so much palm oil” from Malaysia.

“We do hope for more business from India and for more Malaysian investors to do business there.

“We hope to forge closer ties with India.”



