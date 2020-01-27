Mojigoh will be good addition for PBS, said Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) leader said the doors are open to former Putatan MP Marcus Mojigoh and his followers to join the party.

He said PBS would accept anyone who subscribes to the party’s struggles and ideals in the promotion of multi-culturalism.

“The party’s doors are open and we would accept anyone who subscribe to our struggle, that is the promotion of multi-culturalism and multi-racialism among Sabahans.

“Mojigoh is a good friend since our days at parliament. He is a veteran politician but is familiar issues concerning the younger generation. He would be a good addition if he chooses to join PBS,” Ongkili told reporters at the party’s Chinese New Year’s celebration here.

Mojigoh, who was the Upko Putatan division chief, resigned from the party together with several branch members yesterday.

Mojigoh was seen with Ongkili moments after he announced his departure from Upko, triggering rumours he would be joining PBS. Mojigoh had organised a Chinese New Year get-together at his house at Kampung Duvanso in Putatan and had invited Ongkili.

Mojigoh told FMT he wants to take a break from politics and will not be joining any political parties for the time being.

“Not as yet as I am taking a rest,” he said.

PBS and Upko were former allies in Barisan Nasional but turned rivals when Upko switched allegiance from BN to Warisan-Pakatan Harapan after the 14th general election in 2018.

Mojigoh is not the only Upko leader who had left the party. Kuamut assemblyman Masiung Banah also left to join Warisan, and Nabawan Bobbey Suan left and later joined Sabah PPBM.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said the party is expected to open the Pairin Centre, for the study of multi-culturalism and multi-racialism, this year.



