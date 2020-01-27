Sarawak to step up Wuhan virus checks at entry points

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg says the state government will step up monitoring at the Malaysia-Brunei border to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state.

“There are many tourists from China who would travel to Kota Kinabalu and later visit the state by land transportation.

“That’s why we will increase the surveillance at the border near Sungai Tujuh,” he said after the Jom Berambeh Makan Durian programme at Kampung Temedak here, today.

Tourists from China would have to travel by land through Brunei before they could enter the state via Miri.

Abang Johari said the state government would also increase the surveillance at Kuching International Airport although there were no direct flights from China.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas also said the state government would increase the screening equipment at all main entry points in the state.

“The Sarawak government is serious in preventing the spread of the virus in the state as there is no vaccine for it,” he said in a statement today.

Uggah, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak state disaster management committee (JPBN), urged those who were having fever or cough to seek immediate treatment at the hospitals.

The coronavirus has so far spread to 14 countries and four cases have been confirmed in Malaysia.



