Power to arrest, tougher penalties mulled to curb water pollution

PUTRAJAYA: The Water Services Industry Act 2006 will be amended to beef up enforcement to curb pollution of water resources, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar said.

He said that at its first meeting today, the Water Resources Pollution Action and Monitoring Committee had, among others, proposed that the authorities be given the power to arrest individuals and seize vehicles suspected of being used in pollution incidents.

“The committee also proposed higher penalties for such offences,” he said at a press conference here after chairing the meeting of the committee, established following the Sungai Selangor pollution incident last July.

The committee comprises representatives from the energy, science, technology, environment and climate change ministry, international trade and industry ministry, housing and local government ministry, police, Department of Environment, Road Transport Department, National Water Services Commission and state governments.

Xavier said the amendments are expected to be tabled in Parliament in October.



